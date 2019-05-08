My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Raising Capital

This Health Coaching App Just Raised $58 Million
News and Trends

This Health Coaching App Just Raised $58 Million

Plus, Plum raises $4.5 million, and two female founders are disrupting the non-dairy milk industry.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
The Basics of Raising Capital for a Startup

The Basics of Raising Capital for a Startup

Unless you have a clearly defined plan and a path to follow, you're going to waste precious time.
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
3 Tips for Securing Funding From the Co-Founder of the All-New Premier Lacrosse League

3 Tips for Securing Funding From the Co-Founder of the All-New Premier Lacrosse League

Here's how Paul Rabil -- the sport's first million-dollar athlete -- raised the necessary capital to make the PLL a reality.
Patrick Carone | 2 min read
How Issues of Gender Equity Become Issues of Wealth Equity When It Comes to Startup Funding

How Issues of Gender Equity Become Issues of Wealth Equity When It Comes to Startup Funding

I would argue that all investments come down to the personal comfort level that the investor has with the founders.
Fran Dunaway | 5 min read
A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?

A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?

The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
David Teten | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money
Investors

Startups Need More Than Money to Succeed -- They Need Smart Money

Startups need investors who bring not only cash to the table, but also their networks and business acumen.
Max Lyadvinsky | 6 min read
My Female-Led Company Raised $6.25 Million in 2.5 Years. Here's How We Did It.

My Female-Led Company Raised $6.25 Million in 2.5 Years. Here's How We Did It.

We found there are five keys to a successful fundraise.
Sara Mauskopf | 5 min read
We Raised Money for Our Startup Without an Investor Deck. Here's How.
Raising Capital

We Raised Money for Our Startup Without an Investor Deck. Here's How.

We know that taking a different approach was risky. But, it was what we believed in, and we didn't want to change our tune.
Jaleh Bisharat | 4 min read
Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl

Fundraising While Pregnant: How to Raise $20 Million for Your Startup #LikeAGirl

Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
Suneera Madhani | 7 min read
How to Become Investable in 13 Steps
Pitching Investors

How to Become Investable in 13 Steps

If you want investors to take you seriously, you need to know the answers to these questions.
Jeff Schumacher | 9 min read
Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round
Fundraising

Why Your Startup Should Skip the Seed Round

Don't tell your frugal grandpa, but these days, you can't do much with the typical $2 million seed round.
Matt Holleran | 5 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No
Project Grow

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'
Investors

To Attract Investors, Let Them All Be the 'Last One In'

Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
Alex Gold | 4 min read
Attention Female Entrepreneurs: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide for Picking the Right VC

Attention Female Entrepreneurs: Here's a Step-by-Step Guide for Picking the Right VC

The VC relationships you gain are far more important than the money, so choose wisely.
Assia Grazioli Venier and Rachel Springate | 7 min read
The Only Advice Women Need to Raise Capital

The Only Advice Women Need to Raise Capital

The best way to ensure that you have everything you need to line up your capital is to create a network of supporters who personally want to see you succeed.
Carolyn Rodz | 5 min read