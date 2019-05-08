There are no Videos in your queue.
Raising Capital
News and Trends
Plus, Plum raises $4.5 million, and two female founders are disrupting the non-dairy milk industry.
Unless you have a clearly defined plan and a path to follow, you're going to waste precious time.
Here's how Paul Rabil -- the sport's first million-dollar athlete -- raised the necessary capital to make the PLL a reality.
I would argue that all investments come down to the personal comfort level that the investor has with the founders.
The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
More From This Topic
Investors
Startups need investors who bring not only cash to the table, but also their networks and business acumen.
We found there are five keys to a successful fundraise.
Raising Capital
We know that taking a different approach was risky. But, it was what we believed in, and we didn't want to change our tune.
Raising venture capital isn't all about your pitch. After juggling family, pregnancy, work and the biggest funding rounds of my career, I've realized that there's absolutely a formula to success.
Pitching Investors
If you want investors to take you seriously, you need to know the answers to these questions.
Fundraising
Don't tell your frugal grandpa, but these days, you can't do much with the typical $2 million seed round.
Project Grow
An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Investors
Raise smaller mini-rounds in close succession rather than one large equity round.
The VC relationships you gain are far more important than the money, so choose wisely.
The best way to ensure that you have everything you need to line up your capital is to create a network of supporters who personally want to see you succeed.
