My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rajan Anandan

5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge
Investor Focus

5 Reasons Sequoia India Chose Rajan Anandan to Lead Surge

A mechanical engineer by degree, an entrepreneur by passion - Rajan Anandan is a perfect addition to Sequoia India
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
All You Need to Know about Google's Rajan Anandan Who Has Quit to Steer Sequoia's Surge

All You Need to Know about Google's Rajan Anandan Who Has Quit to Steer Sequoia's Surge

Rajan Anandan has been a boon to Google for the past eight years and now as he is all set to join Sequoia, let's have a peep into the business leader's journey so far
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Why Rajan Anandan of Google Told His 12-year-old Daughter to Start Up

Why Rajan Anandan of Google Told His 12-year-old Daughter to Start Up

The next few years of the Indian startup ecosystem are going to be completely different, he believes.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp

This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp

The Indian hemp industry is at a very nascent stage with not more than 3-4 players leading the game
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read