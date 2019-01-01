My Queue

Randi Zuckerberg

Randi Zuckerberg: 'Work, Sleep, Family, Friends, Fitness -- Pick 3'
Entrepreneur LIVE!

On any given day, you can only focus on three of those aspects. Which would you choose?
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Randi Zuckerberg: Don't Search for That 'Pie-in-the-Sky Mentor'

The tech investor, TV show producer and Facebook's former director of market development says you should do this instead.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Randi Zuckerberg's Simple Secret for Juggling Career and Kids

The media maven offers a candid look at her 'lopsided' life as a working mother and explains how she prioritizes her time.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 10 min read
20 Questions With Randi Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder's big sister opens up about her siblings' childhood business, what she learned from working with Sheryl Sandberg, the worst advice she ever got, and more.
Kathleen Davis | 6 min read