ransomware

4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack
ransomware

4 Lessons Your Organization Can Take From Atlanta's Ransomware Attack

Ransomware attackers are the muggers of the internet, looking above all else for those most easily victimized.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read
Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.

Ransomware attacks happen more than you think. Back up your files; renew your security plan and take on those hackers.
Robert Siciliano | 4 min read
The 10 Biggest Business Lessons We Learned In 2017

The 10 Biggest Business Lessons We Learned In 2017

There will be many more learning opportunities next year.
Gene Marks | 7 min read
U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.

U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.

The indictment, filed on July 11 in Wisconsin District Court, says that 'Defendant Marcus Hutchins created the Kronos malware,' alongside another person.
Chloe Albanesius | 3 min read
Ransomware Scams Have Raked in $25 Million

Ransomware Scams Have Raked in $25 Million

A study finds that ransomware now generates 'tens of millions' of dollars in revenue for criminals.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Just Being Proactive Isn't Enough: What Entrepreneurs Should Do During a Cyberattack
Cybersecurity

Just Being Proactive Isn't Enough: What Entrepreneurs Should Do During a Cyberattack

Last month's 'WannaCry'' attack struck huge enterprises. Now, smaller businesses are wondering what hope they have for similar events.
Adam Levy | 4 min read
WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know
Cybercrime

WannaCry Ransomware: What You Need to Know

If you've been wondering what WannaCry is and if you're at risk, here's the lowdown.
Chloe Albanesius | 5 min read
4 Ways Ransomware Companies Behave Like Legitimate Businesses
Cybersecurity

4 Ways Ransomware Companies Behave Like Legitimate Businesses

The nefarious firms that target your data have become pretty sophisticated operations.
Liz Webber | 4 min read
3 Ways to Protect Yourself from a Ransomware Disaster
Security

3 Ways to Protect Yourself from a Ransomware Disaster

U.S. small businesses are losing $75 billion per year due to this cyber menace.
Austin McChord | 4 min read
Is Paying up the Only Response to Ransomware?
ransomeware

Is Paying up the Only Response to Ransomware?

Imagine walking into your office to find a padlock on your computer. Here's how to fight back.
Richard Walters | 5 min read
House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears
Cybersecurity

House Blocks Google-Hosted Apps, Yahoo Mail Over Security Fears

The two restrictions have both been implemented within the past two weeks and are still in place.
Reuters | 3 min read
How Network Segmentation Can Help Entrepreneurs Manage Ransomware Risks
Cybersecurity

How Network Segmentation Can Help Entrepreneurs Manage Ransomware Risks

Like most cyber attacks, it may be just a matter of time before your company is compromised. This one tip will help you avoid the damage when it happens.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
Adobe Issues Emergency Update to Flash After Ransomware Attacks
Adobe

Adobe Issues Emergency Update to Flash After Ransomware Attacks

The software maker urged the more than 1 billion users of Flash on Windows, Mac, Chrome and Linux computers to update the product as quickly as possible.
Reuters | 3 min read
In First-Ever Campaign, Hackers Target Apple Users With Ransomware
Cyber Attacks

In First-Ever Campaign, Hackers Target Apple Users With Ransomware

Security experts estimate that ransoms total hundreds of millions of dollars a year from cyber criminals, who typically target Windows users.
Reuters | 3 min read
Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?
Cyber Attacks

Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?

You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.
Chemi Katz | 5 min read