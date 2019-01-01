My Queue

Rap Genius

Beyond Code: The Co-Founder of Genius Explains What Every Internet Project Needs Now
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 2 min read
How Genius Picked Its Headquarters' New 'Hood'

The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Rap Genius Raises $40 Million and Changes Name to 'Genius.' But That's Not the Whole Story.

An inside look at how the annotation startup is looking to rebrand after a string of controversial events that culminated in the firing of one of its co-founders.
Nicholas Carlson | 15+ min read
Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014

Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
Jason Fell | 9 min read
Lyrics Site Rap Genius Returns to Google Search

The site explains how it practiced bad SEO and then fixed its issues and returned to Google.
Jason Fell | 2 min read

Why the Rap Genius Story Is Really About Google
Online marketing expert Ian Lurie explains how Google going after the lyrics-annotation website may not be fair.
Ian Lurie | 7 min read
The Stupid Way Rap Genius Got Burned by Google
Traffic to the lyrics site is down enormously after Google banned it for trying to game the search system.
Jason Fell | 1 min read