Rap Genius

The founders of Genius did much more than scour for the next hot, trendy area.
An inside look at how the annotation startup is looking to rebrand after a string of controversial events that culminated in the firing of one of its co-founders.
Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
The site explains how it practiced bad SEO and then fixed its issues and returned to Google.
Online marketing expert Ian Lurie explains how Google going after the lyrics-annotation website may not be fair.
Traffic to the lyrics site is down enormously after Google banned it for trying to game the search system.
