There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Rappers
Hip-Hop
Long live Nipsey the Great.
The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
They've dreamed up rap battles such as Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, the Mario Brothers vs. the Wright Brothers and everything in between.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
More From This Topic
Rappers
Nahmir's branding strategies reflect an intuitive understanding of how entrepreneurship can be applied to the rap world.
Branding
Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Success Stories
Andrew Medal sits down with rapper Nipsey Hussle to discuss how gang life catapulted his success, his latest album 'Victory Lap' and his various businesses, including a blockchain-specific startup.
Streaming
'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Musicians
From Nipsey Hussle, to Jay-Z, to Dr. Dre, rappers are showing how they can think bigger than just bars and hooks.
Growth Hacking
The rapper built his career from scratch through clever digital strategies.
Celebrities
We literally felt the power of the Grammy-winning rapper-producer''s latest project and picked his brain for business tips between organ-jiggling vibrations.
Viral Marketing
This unlikely rapper's ability to create one viral video after another is anything but accidental.
Marketing
Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Viral Videos
HTC jabs Apple and Samsung in this hilariously awful rap video.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?