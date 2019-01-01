My Queue

Rappers

7 Prolific Business Lessons Nipsey Hussle Gifted the World
Hip-Hop

Long live Nipsey the Great.
Andrew Medal | 8 min read
'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship

The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.

They've dreamed up rap battles such as Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, the Mario Brothers vs. the Wright Brothers and everything in between.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Google Gets a Record Fine and Chance the Rapper Now Owns a News Site! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song

The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
Hayden Field | 2 min read

4 Ways Rapper YBN Nahmir Built a Brand That Has Disrupted the Rap Scene
Rappers

Nahmir's branding strategies reflect an intuitive understanding of how entrepreneurship can be applied to the rap world.
Ishan Goel | 5 min read
Kanye West's Most Controversial Moments
Branding

Is the outspoken musical genius destroying or helping his personal brand?
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Rapper Nipsey Hussle: From Gang Life to Self-Made Millionaire
Success Stories

Andrew Medal sits down with rapper Nipsey Hussle to discuss how gang life catapulted his success, his latest album 'Victory Lap' and his various businesses, including a blockchain-specific startup.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
3 Startup Lessons From Hip Hop Entrepreneurs
Musicians

From Nipsey Hussle, to Jay-Z, to Dr. Dre, rappers are showing how they can think bigger than just bars and hooks.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Soulja Boy Is the OG Growth Hacker
Growth Hacking

The rapper built his career from scratch through clever digital strategies.
Andrew Medal | 4 min read
Hip-Hop Icon Timbaland to Entrepreneurs: 'Follow You, Believe in You and Don't Let Hard Times Harden You'
Celebrities

We literally felt the power of the Grammy-winning rapper-producer''s latest project and picked his brain for business tips between organ-jiggling vibrations.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Should Study Lil' Dicky
Viral Marketing

This unlikely rapper's ability to create one viral video after another is anything but accidental.
Kian | 3 min read
4 Marketing Lessons From Pop-Culture Writer Shea Serrano
Marketing

Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
Eric M. Ruiz | 5 min read
This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen
Viral Videos

HTC jabs Apple and Samsung in this hilariously awful rap video.
Geoff Weiss | 1 min read