My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ratan Tata

Outsmarting Microweather in 40 Countries, This Boston-based Weather Tech Startup is Encashing on The India Opportunity
Weather of Things

Outsmarting Microweather in 40 Countries, This Boston-based Weather Tech Startup is Encashing on The India Opportunity

Ratan Tata is among the early investors in Climacell, which was started by three Israelis
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse

Thinking of Buying an Electric Car? Indian Government has an Offer You Can't Refuse

One of the biggest advantages of going the electric vehicle way is that you will make some great savings and contribute to a better environment
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp

This Startup is All Set to Disrupt Agri Sector with Hemp

The Indian hemp industry is at a very nascent stage with not more than 3-4 players leading the game
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
With Recent Funding, This Health-care Startup is One Step Closer to Going Global

With Recent Funding, This Health-care Startup is One Step Closer to Going Global

Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd. is also focused on building the first global woundcare brand from India with the help of recent funding
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Electric Vehicles are the New Fad in India and Here's How Automakers are Gearing Up for it

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has pushed for EVs on the Indian roads
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently
Startups

How Global Counterparts of Indian Startups are Doing Things Differently

A recent quote by Ratan Tata claiming that Indian startups have less chutzpah as compared to their foreign counterparts are the Words that can Change a Nation
Ritu Marya | 2 min read
#4 Tips from Ratan Tata That will Lift All Entrepreneurs' Spirits
Success Tips

#4 Tips from Ratan Tata That will Lift All Entrepreneurs' Spirits

"Certainly, the world is full of great ideas, but success only comes through action"
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market
Alibaba

How this #1 Global Conglomerate Is Engulfing Indian Market

Indian e-commerce industry is brimming with confidence over its new- found popularity and this group's decision to enter the sector will surely reap benefits for Paytm
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Why Tech Companies Are Pumping Money Into Artificial Intelligence
Internet

Why Tech Companies Are Pumping Money Into Artificial Intelligence

They are looking forward to new opportunities in AI to transform their daily operations
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How Fitness Transformed His Game
TECH25

How Fitness Transformed His Game

In 2014, Vishal launched a health and fitness solution company named GOQii.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How Annamalai is Solving the Problem of Mobility
Shepreneur

How Annamalai is Solving the Problem of Mobility

Government believes Annamalai has given a lot attention to software services but lacked in product and manufacturing
Sandeep Soni | 2 min read
Indian Billionaire's #4 Tips on How to Win Employees' Trust
Leadership

Indian Billionaire's #4 Tips on How to Win Employees' Trust

When the image of a $103 billion business gets dented, it needs plastering.
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This 24-year-old CEO Has A Vision Beyond Sight
35Under35

This 24-year-old CEO Has A Vision Beyond Sight

When he met former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he told him he wishes to be the first blind President of India.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur is Providing a Convenient Experience to the Customers
35Under35

This Entrepreneur is Providing a Convenient Experience to the Customers

Having investors like Ratan Tata and Unilazer Ventures on board, the company is seeing 35 per cent growth in revenues month on month.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground
Corporate Wars

2017's Top #3 Corporate Wars That Make India a Battleground

Any feud within the corporate circles garners interest not only from domestic players but from the international community as well.
Aashika Jain | 4 min read