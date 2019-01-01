My Queue

Tailor-Made For Perfection
Franchises

As a brand, Raymond has been helping men suit up since 1925. But do you know when its first store opened?
Vanita D'souza | 6 min read
Meet Oyo's New South Asia-India CEO & Uber Launches Fuel Price Index in India: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Sanchita Dash | 1 min read