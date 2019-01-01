My Queue

Kicking Back
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur on how Karate taught him a little bit about entrepreneurship
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read
How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods

How India's Fintech Players Became the Knights in Shining Armour During the Kerala Floods

Fintech companies made the common man's contribution really easy
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses

This IIT Duo has Heralded a New Era in Digital Payments for Businesses

With Mastercard being their strategic partner and raising $20 million from Tiger Global and Y combinator, Razorpay aims to grow 4x by end of 2018
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read
Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks

Persistence Could Save your Business from Risks

Being the founder of a startup, one has to be aware of the mistakes they can afford to make and take calculated risks
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read