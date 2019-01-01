My Queue

RBI

The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India
Wealth Management

The Altering Face of Wealth Management and Investments in India

The wealth management and investment domains have come a long way showing an uptrend in the country
Madhurima Roy | 6 min read
All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!

All Hail RBI's Move to Setup Digital Payments Committee!

The digital payments industry has a wobbly reputation; this is a good move for strengthening the digital payments sector
Bhavya Kaushal | 4 min read
RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Crypto Fight: Where the Public Loses

Crypto Fight: Where the Public Loses

How is cryptocurrency deemed illegal when there is no policy issued by the government declaring it the same?
Sankalp Shangari | 4 min read