RBI Governor

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?
MSMEs

Is 2019 a New Beginning for Indian MSMEs?

What does loan restructuring mean for MSMEs: a lasting solution or just a band-aid for their everlasting distress? Entrepreneur examines.
Mohit Sabharwal | 5 min read
RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

RBI to Consider Viability of MSME Loan Restructuring, Says Shaktikanta Das

In conclusion to the 2-hour discussion with the representatives of MSME associations, RBI to look into the feasibility of loan restructuring scheme
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
Urjit Patel Quits as the RBI Governor Amid the Ongoing Tension With the Government

Urjit Patel Quits as the RBI Governor Amid the Ongoing Tension With the Government

"Effective Immediately" states Urgit Patel statement on stepping down as the RBI governor
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read
Urjit Patel Locks Horns With Govt & Amazon's Soapy Fraud: 4 Things to Know

Urjit Patel Locks Horns With Govt & Amazon's Soapy Fraud: 4 Things to Know

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Bhavya Kaushal | 1 min read
India's Central Bank Hikes Rates For the Second Time in 2018

India's Central Bank Hikes Rates For the Second Time in 2018

The rate hike is expected to have a direct impact on exporters who have been reeling under the pressure of high raw material cost
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read

BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

BMW's Gift for Bikers & Facebook's Exclusive News Show. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 1 min read
Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today
4 Things to Know

Reliance's #AI bet & Microsoft Will Help You Track Your Family. 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?
Entrepreneur Masterclass

Entrepreneur Masterclass: Will Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Be Able to Win India's Central Bank's Empathy?

RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 2 min read
Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India
Cryptocurrency

Reserve Bank of India Hands the Death Note to Cryptocurrencies in India

RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government
Government policy

Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government

"We need to improve the functionality of the Parliament. MLAs with criminal cases should not be allowed to hold office."
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms
P2P

Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
Urjit Patel Set To Be The New RBI Governor
RBI Governor

Urjit Patel Set To Be The New RBI Governor

The much coveted chair of RBI Governor, for the third largest economy of the world, goes to Urjit Patel.
Sandeep Verma | 1 min read
RBI's Deputy Governor's 5 Commandments of Cyber Security
Cybersecurity

RBI's Deputy Governor's 5 Commandments of Cyber Security

"Network devices are now the new concepts, while internet and mobile computing have made life easier, it comes with the impending risk lying among cyber security." - R. Gandhi
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read
Netizens Want Raghuram Rajan Back as RBI governor, Badly!
RBI Governor

Netizens Want Raghuram Rajan Back as RBI governor, Badly!

Rajan is currently at the centre of a debate on whether he would get an extension or not beyond his current three-year tenure, ending September.
Ritu Kochar | 5 min read