My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

RCS

Google competirá contra WhatsApp con su servicio de mensajería
Google

Google competirá contra WhatsApp con su servicio de mensajería

El servicio RCS, como se llamará la mensajería de Google, será gratuito y tendrá llamadas VoIP y videollamadas sin necesidad de internet, todo mediante la red de las operadoras.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read