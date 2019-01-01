My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

reach customers

4 Ways to Reach Customers with Coupons in a Digital Age
Coupons

4 Ways to Reach Customers with Coupons in a Digital Age

Customers are more inclined, of course, to buy or use a service when there's an incentive involved. But how do you approach that digitally?
Dan Steiner | 4 min read