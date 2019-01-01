My Queue

Real Estate Investment

Learn How to Make Smarter Real Estate Investments
Real Estate

Learn How to Make Smarter Real Estate Investments

These expert-led classes guide you through the maze of real estate investments.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
7 Tips for Turning Your Vision Into Reality, Starting With Thinking Big

7 Tips for Turning Your Vision Into Reality, Starting With Thinking Big

Here's how real estate development CEO Jay Sugarman is transforming the once-popular seaside town of Asbury Park, N.J., into a world-class destination.
Patrick Carone | 8 min read
Address Unknown, Return to Sender: 3 Tips for Bringing Life to Outdated Mailrooms

Address Unknown, Return to Sender: 3 Tips for Bringing Life to Outdated Mailrooms

A lot of real estate formerly devoted to moving mail is being creatively, and profitably, repurposed for the digital economy.
Haril Pandya | 5 min read
8 Smart Strategies to Help You Invest in Real Estate

8 Smart Strategies to Help You Invest in Real Estate

Jeff Rose goes into detail on a series of strategies to help you get your start in investing in properties.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
The New Tax Law Has Made It a Great Time to Invest in Real Estate. Here's How to Get the Most From Your Investment.

The New Tax Law Has Made It a Great Time to Invest in Real Estate. Here's How to Get the Most From Your Investment.

Paying attention to both the investment and operational sides of the business will make it a success.
Ryan Coon | 5 min read

More From This Topic

What the Bitcoin Drop Means for Your Financial Stability
Investing

What the Bitcoin Drop Means for Your Financial Stability

Bitcoin is a thrilling investment. Trouble is, investing should be boring.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
How Fast-Growing RE/MAX Keeps Attracting New Realtors
Franchises

How Fast-Growing RE/MAX Keeps Attracting New Realtors

Because of solid support, the number of agents in 2017 ballooned to 116,000.
Brittany Shoot | 2 min read
How to Make Money Flipping Houses
Real Estate

How to Make Money Flipping Houses

Sometimes the real estate market is hotter than other times but people need houses all the time.
R.L. Adams | 11 min read
5 Reasons Why Real Estate Is a Great Investment
Real Estate

5 Reasons Why Real Estate Is a Great Investment

As one of the stars of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles," James Harris knows a thing or two about making money in real estate.
James Harris | 3 min read
Rent? Buy? How Each Generation Today Prefers to Live.
Real Estate Investment

Rent? Buy? How Each Generation Today Prefers to Live.

Millennial home ownership rates have fallen faster than any other groups. Why? Millennials want to travel -- and drink gourmet coffee.
Sujan Patel | 6 min read
My Whole Foods Real Estate Rule
Real Estate

My Whole Foods Real Estate Rule

Income properties near a Whole Foods are a safe bet, and other guides for investing.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business
Finance

How to Make Money in Real Estate, Even If You're Not in the Real Estate Business

You can prosper in property regardless of what business you're in.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
How to Buy Real Estate With No Money Down
Real Estate

How to Buy Real Estate With No Money Down

Actually, you can't but you can do it with other people's money.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers
Home buying

Forget Everything You've Read: Buying a House is NOT For Suckers

Some financial gurus say that a home is a liability, not an asset. But this landlord says they're wrong.
Brandon Turner | 7 min read
6 Office Space Ideas for the Frugal Entrepreneur
Office Space

6 Office Space Ideas for the Frugal Entrepreneur

First off, thanks to the cloud, you may not need an office space at all.
Larry Alton | 5 min read