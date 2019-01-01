My Queue

Reality TV

How Christopher 'Drama' Pfaff Used His MTV Fame to Build a Fashion Brand
Reality TV

Andrew Medal chats with the former reality TV star in Beverly Hills to learn about the transition from 'Rob and Big' to Young & Reckless.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
The Property Brothers' Business Empire Depends on One Thing: Their Very Strong Partnership

Drew and Jonathan Scott have conquered the real estate, design, and entertainment worlds. And they know that they're better together.
Jennifer Miller | 11 min read
5 Ways to Get Your Business Featured on Reality TV

Getting your business featured on a reality show like 'Shark Tank' may be your big break.
Carol Sankar | 5 min read
Profit in 90 Days? Avoid the Mistakes That Could Cost You a Million Dollars.

'Undercover Billionaire' is all very well. But, TV fantasies aside, here's how -- if you're smart and lucky -- you can reach success before you run out of cash.
Q Manning | 6 min read
'Bar Rescue's' Jon Taffer Isn't Afraid to Call Founders on Their B.S.

The hospitality legend is on a one-man crusade to help entrepreneurs own their failures, get over their hang-ups and succeed.
Mike Sager | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

Here's What Former 'Celebrity Apprentice' Winner Bret Michaels Really Thinks About Trump
Entertainment

From rock and roll to pet clothing, the Poison frontman is always looking for a good time. And for profit.
Ed Condran | 5 min read
5 Business Confessions of a 'Real Housewife'
Reality TV

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump has some clear do's and don'ts when she's taking care of business.
Kieron Johnson | 7 min read
How to Sell to the Super Wealthy, According to Fredrik Eklund From 'Million Dollar Listing'
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur spoke with New York City's high-kicking, high-energy broker extraordinaire.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Check Out the Trailer for Apple's New Reality Show 'Planet of the Apps'
Apple

Move over Netflix and HBO -- Apple is here.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Patent Office Sides With Kylie Minogue: Kylie Jenner's Attempt to Trademark Shared First Name Is Not Cool
Trademarks

The singer's representatives had dismissed Jenner as a 'secondary reality television star' in their bid to stop her from trademarking the name 'Kylie' in the U.S.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
How Reality Star Bethenny Frankel Achieved Brand Success
Celebrities

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' slowly built up a name that she now uses for many products.
Adam Callinan | 4 min read
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?
Kim Kardashian

And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Barbara Corcoran on Why Women Are 'Better at Running Businesses Than Men'
Ready For Anything

This time, the spunky Shark Tank star isn't talking about wearing bright colors and yanking up your skirt. She's talking soft skills.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Lori Greiner on How Entrepreneurs Can Avoid Alienating Loved Ones
Shark Tank

The 'warm-hearted' Shark shares the way she strengthened her bond with her husband while taking her business to the next level.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Daymond John Says These Are the 2 Worst Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Pitching Investors
Shark Tank

Avoid these common pitching blunders or risk walking away with empty pockets.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read