Realty Trends
Real Estate
Commercial real estate market had seen a downfall, however, after the implementation of REIT one can say that it's now seen as an opportunity for the commercial markets to grow again
Want to Invest in Real Estate Being a Youngster? Here's What You Need to Know
Once you have ownership of a problem, you actually innovate far more to become an entrepreneur in fine ways says Shaishav Dharia
FRO 2018 is one of the largest emerging platforms for Business Aspirants to socialize and learn
Real Estate
The industry today is heading towards a reasonably evident conclusion of consolidation.
co-living
Co-living offers an agile living arrangement that not only keeps the costs under control, but also makes the logistics easier.
Realty Trends
He always felt that the biggest problem of the society was providing accommodation for the lower income group
Realty Trends
Since Hyderabad is renowned for its rapid development in IT and infrastructure, the influx of IT professionals makes the rental housing market a prominent player in the economy
Real Estate
Indian Realty Sector Underwent a Boom After the Government Announced 100 per cent FDI in the country
Real Estate
Brokers now will have to register and obtain their brokerage licence before making any property sales
Going Green
The concept of growing fruits and vegetables on building premises is picking up in cities as more people want home-grown fruits and vegetables
Blockchain
It is a transparent, yet secure way to convert any asset into liquid asset with minimum formalities
union budget 2017
'Affordable Housing" has been given the infrastructure status in 2017 Union Budget.
Trends 2017
With the onset of new legislations like RERA and GST to bring more transparency and ease for buyers, the landscape of architect and designing is also on the verge to be transformed.
