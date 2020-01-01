reapertura tiendas

Comienza la reapertura de tiendas departamentales en la 'nueva normalidad'
Emprender en un nuevo México

Liverpool, Best Buy y Librerías Gandhi comenzaron la reapertura paulatina de sus operaciones con las medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal.
Alto Nivel | 3 min read