El emprendedor que construye casas y muebles con botellas de plástico
Shark Tank México

Marco Antonio de Marco Flores, fundador y director de Recipanel, encontró en las botellas de plástico el mejor sustituto de la madera. Hoy con ese material la gente puede hacer desde sillas hasta construir casas.
Beatriz Gaspar | 9 min read