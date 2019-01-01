My Queue

Red Bull

The Death of Traditional Advertising and the Rise of Originality
Advertising

The Death of Traditional Advertising and the Rise of Originality

Companies that can't afford TV ads are finding they can do a lot on online for a lot less money.
Jack McNamara | 6 min read
Bovine Blowup: Red Bull in Trademark Dispute With Beer Startup Old Ox Brewery

Bovine Blowup: Red Bull in Trademark Dispute With Beer Startup Old Ox Brewery

'An ox is a castrated bull,' the energy drink giant wrote in a recent filing.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
The 3 C's of Content Marketing

The 3 C's of Content Marketing

If you really want to connect with customers, keep these three principles in mind as you shape your campaign.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
What Brands Can Learn About Storytelling

What Brands Can Learn About Storytelling

Shane Snow used his journalism background to found an online platform connecting writers and corporate clients. In the process, he's learned how good, old fashioned storytelling can boost branding.
Sarah Max | 6 min read