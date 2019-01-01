There are no Videos in your queue.
Red Lobster
Infographics
The 'cockroach of the sea' wasn't always so swanky. It was cleverly rebranded. Dig into the creature's remarkable tale to learn how you can boost perception of your product's value.
Starboard Value has successfully replaced the entire board of Darden Restaurants, parent company of Olive Garden, following months of dispute.
Starboard Value published a snarky, almost 300-page presentation telling Darden Restaurants how to mend the struggling Olive Garden brand.
Clarence Otis announced his departure from the parent company of Olive Garden on the same day the company completed the sale of Red Lobster.
Now that Golden Gate Capital has acquired Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants, the seafood chain is trying to emphasize its quality.
More From This Topic
Red Lobster
Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Olive Garden
Yesterday, Olive Garden revealed a new logo and revamped restaurants. However, investors still want the chain to be cut off.
Restaurant Center
Olive Garden added 20 new items to its menu, as investors call for its parent company to shed the struggling chain.
Franchises
Darden Restaurants continues to struggle, cutting employees and dealing with investors who are challenging the company's decisions.
Franchises
Apollo Global Management will buy Chuck E. Cheese's parent company for $54 per share.
Franchises
As Red Lobster struggles, Darden is looking to sell or spin off the seafood restaurant to focus on more profitable up-and-coming chains.
