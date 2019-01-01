My Queue

Red Lobster

Lobster Went From Prison Food to Delicacy. Your Product Can, Too. (Infographic)
Infographics

Lobster Went From Prison Food to Delicacy. Your Product Can, Too. (Infographic)

The 'cockroach of the sea' wasn't always so swanky. It was cleverly rebranded. Dig into the creature's remarkable tale to learn how you can boost perception of your product's value.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Activist Investor Gains Control of Olive Garden Parent's Board

Activist Investor Gains Control of Olive Garden Parent's Board

Starboard Value has successfully replaced the entire board of Darden Restaurants, parent company of Olive Garden, following months of dispute.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Activist Investor Tells Olive Garden to Google 'How to Cook Pasta'

Activist Investor Tells Olive Garden to Google 'How to Cook Pasta'

Starboard Value published a snarky, almost 300-page presentation telling Darden Restaurants how to mend the struggling Olive Garden brand.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Darden CEO Steps Down Amid Investor Battle

Darden CEO Steps Down Amid Investor Battle

Clarence Otis announced his departure from the parent company of Olive Garden on the same day the company completed the sale of Red Lobster.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Red Lobster Completes Sale, Revamps Food Presentation

Red Lobster Completes Sale, Revamps Food Presentation

Now that Golden Gate Capital has acquired Red Lobster from Darden Restaurants, the seafood chain is trying to emphasize its quality.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion
Red Lobster

Done Deal: Red Lobster Restaurant Chain Sold for $2.1 Billion

Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm with experience in the restaurant industry, picks up the casual dining seafood chain from Darden Restaurants, Inc.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Olive Garden Undergoes 'Brand Renaissance' as Investors' Criticism Intensifies
Olive Garden

Olive Garden Undergoes 'Brand Renaissance' as Investors' Criticism Intensifies

Yesterday, Olive Garden revealed a new logo and revamped restaurants. However, investors still want the chain to be cut off.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Desperate Measures: Olive Garden Revamps Menu as Investors Get Pushy
Restaurant Center

Desperate Measures: Olive Garden Revamps Menu as Investors Get Pushy

Olive Garden added 20 new items to its menu, as investors call for its parent company to shed the struggling chain.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Everything Seems to Be Getting Worse for Company Behind Red Lobster, Olive Garden
Franchises

Everything Seems to Be Getting Worse for Company Behind Red Lobster, Olive Garden

Darden Restaurants continues to struggle, cutting employees and dealing with investors who are challenging the company's decisions.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Chuck E. Cheese's Snags a Buyer
Franchises

Chuck E. Cheese's Snags a Buyer

Apollo Global Management will buy Chuck E. Cheese's parent company for $54 per share.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Struggling Red Lobster to Split From Parent Company
Franchises

Struggling Red Lobster to Split From Parent Company

As Red Lobster struggles, Darden is looking to sell or spin off the seafood restaurant to focus on more profitable up-and-coming chains.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read