Red social educacion

Una red social educativa
Startups

Una red social educativa

Cúrsame busca acortar la brecha digital y mejorar la enseñanza con una plataforma online que permite a maestros, alumnos y padres interactuar.
Marisol García Fuentes | 3 min read
Lanza Territorium plataforma para empresas

Lanza Territorium plataforma para empresas

Los emprendedores regios presentan Territorium Business Life, una red que permite administrar proyectos e impulsar la innovación empresarial.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read
Red social para la educación

Red social para la educación

Con su plataforma digital Territorium Red Estudiantil, los emprendedores regios buscan cambiar la educación en México.
6 min read