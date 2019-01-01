My Queue

Redesign

Facebook Ditches Plan for 2 Separate News Feeds
Don't expect Facebook to roll out a Snapchat-like redesign any time soon.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different

The photo-sharing app updated its logo and interface design.
Tom Huddleston, Jr. | 2 min read
Zocdoc Ditches $80 Logo for a Kinda Cute 'Z'

Eight years after launching, the online healthcare marketplace unveils its first top-to-bottom rebrand.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read