reflection

Why It's Time to Dust Off That Journal
reflection

Why It's Time to Dust Off That Journal

'I have experienced far more than I expected from my journey into journaling,' this contributor writes. Maybe you can, too.
Sona Jepsen | 5 min read
Why Rest Is the Secret to Entrepreneurial Success

Why Rest Is the Secret to Entrepreneurial Success

The surprising power of downtime: Here's why the most successful founders work the least.
Aytekin Tank | 9 min read
How to Disrupt the Way You Talk to the Person in the Mirror

How to Disrupt the Way You Talk to the Person in the Mirror

Cynthia Kane, author of 'Talk To Yourself Like A Buddhist', believes our most important communication upskilling we need lies with the narrative in our own heads.
Patti Fletcher | 6 min read
When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move

When You're Feeling Stuck Creatively, Take Some Time to Move

Movement is a channel for energy, says content creator Alexi Panos.
Natalie MacNeil | 3 min read
To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

To Be an Effective Leader, Sometimes You Need to Give Yourself a Time Out

Nine questions for building self-awareness.
John Stoker | 8 min read

More From This Topic

You Can't 'Fail Better' If You Don't Reflect on What You Learned
Failure

You Can't 'Fail Better' If You Don't Reflect on What You Learned

Failing better means trying and trying again, but with a difference.
Leah Weiss | 7 min read
When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me
Self Improvement

When My Company Had High Turnover of New Employees, I Realized the Problem Was Me

Start your self-reflection process by asking yourself three questions.
Karim Abouelnaga | 6 min read
The Leadership Gap That You and the World's Most Prominent CEOs Have in Common
Leadership

The Leadership Gap That You and the World's Most Prominent CEOs Have in Common

Work issues are similar, whether you manage two or thousands.
Brian Honigman | 7 min read
The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Use Reflection as a Strategy to Get Unstuck
The Goal Standard Challenge

The Goal Standard Challenge: How to Use Reflection as a Strategy to Get Unstuck

In a Facebook Live, Emmy Award-winning media entrepreneur Natalie MacNeil discussed the importance of celebrating our wins, and tracking our challenges.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016
Leadership

5 Essential Lessons My Clients Taught Me in 2016

Entrepreneurship can be a bumpy, even scary, ride that's often full of surprises.
Tasha Eurich | 7 min read
5 Ways to Relax and Recharge During the Holidays
Holidays

5 Ways to Relax and Recharge During the Holidays

Spend time with family, but get your rest too.
Thai Nguyen | 3 min read
8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Gratitude

8 Things Entrepreneurs Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

Having difficulty finding things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Feel free to borrow mine.
Peter Gasca | 6 min read
3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life
Stress Management

3 Ways to Manage Stress and Recharge Your Life

Successful people don't have less stress in their lives. They've just mastered a few principles that help them rebalance their time, energy and emotions.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
How Looking Backward Can Help Companies Move Forward
Business Growth

How Looking Backward Can Help Companies Move Forward

Ask yourself these three questions to understand how you arrived to where you are, and you'll be better able to predict how you can get to where you want to be.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
How to Get Un-Stuck: 10 Key Questions for Self-Reflection
Productivity

How to Get Un-Stuck: 10 Key Questions for Self-Reflection

Your business won't work unless you do. Use these tools to prosper professionally and personally.
Shannon Kaiser | 3 min read