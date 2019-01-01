There are no Videos in your queue.
Refranchising
McDonald's
The chain will go from 81 percent franchised to 90 percent franchised in the next three years.
Delivery, refranchising and a new organizational structure – here are the hard facts on how McDonald's wants to fix a broken system.
The burger chain is making a big refranchising push in the next two years, primarily outside the U.S.
As a part of a refranchising push to sell 415 restaurants to franchisees, Wendy's has sold 70 units in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Burger King reported today that its net income rose 99 percent this year as its refranchising initiative comes to a close.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
