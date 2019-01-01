My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Refranchising

McDonald's to Refranchise 3,500 Restaurants Worldwide
McDonald's

McDonald's to Refranchise 3,500 Restaurants Worldwide

The chain will go from 81 percent franchised to 90 percent franchised in the next three years.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan

The 4 Things You Need to Know About McDonald's Turnaround Plan

Delivery, refranchising and a new organizational structure – here are the hard facts on how McDonald's wants to fix a broken system.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
McDonald's to Refranchise 1,500 Restaurants

McDonald's to Refranchise 1,500 Restaurants

The burger chain is making a big refranchising push in the next two years, primarily outside the U.S.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Wendy's Sells 70 Restaurants in Dallas, Continuing Refranchising Effort

Wendy's Sells 70 Restaurants in Dallas, Continuing Refranchising Effort

As a part of a refranchising push to sell 415 restaurants to franchisees, Wendy's has sold 70 units in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Burger King's Refranchising Efforts Boost 2013 Results

Burger King's Refranchising Efforts Boost 2013 Results

Burger King reported today that its net income rose 99 percent this year as its refranchising initiative comes to a close.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read