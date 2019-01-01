My Queue

Airbnb Pilot Connects Refugees and Evacuees With Housing
The new pilot platform connects Airbnb hosts with relief organizations that serve refugees, evacuees and other people in need.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Parking Ticket Chatbot Now Helps Refugees Claim Asylum

A Facebook Messenger conversation could help you start a new life.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
What Is Business' Role in the Migration and Refugee Crisis?

Businesses need to recognize the potential refugees offer, and to welcome them into the workforce in innovative ways.
Nicholas Logothetis | 4 min read
We Should Welcome Refugees. They Are Often Great Entrepreneurs.

The tenacity required to survive as a refugee is the epitome of what entrepreneurs require to succeed.
John Pilmer | 4 min read