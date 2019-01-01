My Queue

Refunds

3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Tax Refund
3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Tax Refund

Did you get a tax refund back this year?
Brittney Castro | 2 min read
Judge Orders Amazon Refunds for Children's In-app Purchases

Judge Orders Amazon Refunds for Children's In-app Purchases

The ecommerce giant must set up a year-long process to reimburse parents whose children made in-app purchases without permission.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Will Give You Money for Your Old MacBook

Microsoft Will Give You Money for Your Old MacBook

The company is paying $200 for Windows machines and $300 for Apple ones.
Michal Addady | 2 min read
Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Snuggie Maker Wrapped Up in Not-So-Cozy Advertising Fraud Charges

Turns out Allstar's 'buy one, get one free' ad hook was allegedly cloaked in trickery. Now the as-seen-on-TV giant is forking over $8 million to settle charges that it hoodwinked customers.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer

Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer

Your profits may take a hit, but it's usually better to just refund or credit a client who feels wronged.
Gene Marks | 5 min read

FTC Orders Apple to Pay a Minimum of $32.5 Million Over In-App Purchases
Growth Strategies

FTC Orders Apple to Pay a Minimum of $32.5 Million Over In-App Purchases

The tech company agreed to refund parents whose children made in-app purchases without their knowledge.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Entitled to a Shipping Refund? Get Help Collecting It.
Growth Strategies

Entitled to a Shipping Refund? Get Help Collecting It.

If your shipment was late, you might be owed a refund. Our three experts explain what to keep in mind.
Samantha Drake | 4 min read