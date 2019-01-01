My Queue

Refurbished Goods Industry

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr
Ecommerce

After Flipkart, Amazon Goes In Direct Competition With Olx And Quikr

Amazon to sell used goods on its platform.
Ritu Kochar | 2 min read
Indian Govt. Rejects Apple's Refurbished Store Idea: Here Are Alternatives

Indian Govt. Rejects Apple's Refurbished Store Idea: Here Are Alternatives

The refurbished goods market has not taken off as well as it should have, despite selling original products with guarantees at half the rates, why?
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
Bessemer and Blume Ventures backed re-commerce start-up ReGlobe.in eyes expansion pan India

Bessemer and Blume Ventures backed re-commerce start-up ReGlobe.in eyes expansion pan India

The company is on an aggressive drive to grow its partner network and plans to expand its partner network in the more than 30 cities.
Entrepreneur India | 4 min read