My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Register a Business

You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week
Starting a Business

You Really Could Have a Legitimate Business in a Week

If your great idea solves problems, the rest is mostly filling out forms online. You can knock it out in a few days.
Derek Miller | 7 min read
A Business Name vs. a Trademark: Do You Know the Difference?

A Business Name vs. a Trademark: Do You Know the Difference?

One gives you protection in your state only; the other gives protection in all 50.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read
Your Papers, Please! Registering Your Business in Multiple States

Your Papers, Please! Registering Your Business in Multiple States

Registering your business in more than one state is a chore but much easier than dealing with the problems if you don't.
Nellie Akalp | 4 min read