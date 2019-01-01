My Queue

Registrar marca

ABC del Registro de marca
SoyEntrepreneur

ABC del Registro de marca

El experto Rafael Manterola te dice paso a paso qué procedimiento debes seguir para registrar tu marca ante el IMPI y proteger tus derechos.
SoyEntrepreneur
Cómo registrar tu marca

Cómo registrar tu marca

La marca es uno de los elementos más importantes de tu empresa. Te decimos cómo registrarla en el IMPI.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
Registra tu marca a tiempo

Registra tu marca a tiempo

Registrar tu marca y elegir un buen nombre son claves del éxito de un negocio. Isaac Amiga usó esta estrategia y posicionó su empresa como líder en accesorios para celulares.
Arturo Jiménez | 11 min read