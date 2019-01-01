My Queue

Regulation Reforms

Can Main Street Businesses Thrive in the Trump Era?
Small Business Growth

Can Main Street Businesses Thrive in the Trump Era?

Major policy developments are impacting smaller businesses and their employees.
Kevin Busque | 5 min read
Tech and Trump: What the Next Four Years Might Bring

Tech and Trump: What the Next Four Years Might Bring

The customary rapport between Republican presidents and big business is nowhere in evidence now.
Melinda Biancuzzo and Jonathan Meyer | 12 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney Join Other Musicians in Call for Copyright Reform

Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney Join Other Musicians in Call for Copyright Reform

In a letter that ran as an advertisement in several publications, the artists claim that the law threatens 'the continued viability of songwriters and recording artists to survive from the creation of music.'
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Small Business Gets a Voice on Regulations -- Finally!

Small Business Gets a Voice on Regulations -- Finally!

Coalition and advocacy campaign to work with lawmakers to do something about reversing the tide of increasing regulations.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read

These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly
Cities

These Cities Are the Most Business-Friendly

Meet the top 5 U.S. cities slicing regulatory burdens.
Grant Davis | 2 min read
Amazon Is the Latest to Get Approval to Fly Forward With New Drone Tests
Drones

Amazon Is the Latest to Get Approval to Fly Forward With New Drone Tests

Under some very specific guidelines, Federal regulators have given Amazon, along with insurance companies, permission to use small unmanned aircraft systems.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Democrats Introduce Legislation to Restore 'Open Internet' Rules
Technology

Democrats Introduce Legislation to Restore 'Open Internet' Rules

Bills introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate would bring back net neutrality laws.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party
Finance

Big Business Risks Alienating Small Business by Shunning Tea Party

Maintaining an alliance with small-business owners is in the best interests of big-business leaders. Instead, there is a fight brewing.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Regulators Keep Punishing Square for Doing Nothing Wrong
Technology

Regulators Keep Punishing Square for Doing Nothing Wrong

The mobile-payment processor has been fined by yet another state for operating without a money-transmission license though it doesn't actually transmit money.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read
It's the Uncertainty, Stupid (Opinion)
Finance

It's the Uncertainty, Stupid (Opinion)

Washington policy makers would like nothing more than for small business to boost hiring and investment. The best thing they could do is come to some agreement on the deficit and enact rules about all the laws they've passed.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
Proposed Rules for Private-Stock Sale Advertising Delayed
Starting a Business

Proposed Rules for Private-Stock Sale Advertising Delayed

The Securities and Exchange Commission pushes back its release of proposed rules on advertising private stock sales.
Catherine Clifford
The Twisted Logic Behind the Regulatory Freeze for Jobs Act (Opinion)
Growth Strategies

The Twisted Logic Behind the Regulatory Freeze for Jobs Act (Opinion)

To spur job creation, Congress is voting soon on a moratorium on regulation. Columnist Scott Shane says it's not the answer to our business problems.
Scott Shane | 4 min read
SEC to Miss JOBS Act Deadline
Finance

SEC to Miss JOBS Act Deadline

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro says it's more complicated than it seems to write the rules.
Catherine Clifford
Obama Elevates Head of the SBA
Starting a Business

Obama Elevates Head of the SBA

The president raised the head of the Small Business Administration to a Cabinet-level position, and proposed streamlining the agency with five others.
Catherine Clifford