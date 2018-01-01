Regulations

Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market
Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market

Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
John Schroyer | 7 min read
Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market
Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market

Michigan has only seven fully licensed dispensaries for nearly 300,000 patients.
7 min read
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses

Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.
Javier Hasse | 7 min read
Cannabis Industry Sees Blockchain as Key to Growth While Complying With Regulations
Cannabis Industry Sees Blockchain as Key to Growth While Complying With Regulations

Marijuana, for generations an outlaw product sold on a black market, could become the most transparent industry in existence.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
15 'RegTech' Investors Every Fintech Startup Needs to Know
15 'RegTech' Investors Every Fintech Startup Needs to Know

In a parallel to the thriving fintech sector, an industry is emerging to automate complex regulatory reporting requirements.
Serenity Gibbons | 6 min read
Size of Colorado's Marijuana Market? Try 130 Metric Tons.
Size of Colorado's Marijuana Market? Try 130 Metric Tons.

Marijuana demand in Colorado, which legalized it six months ago, is proving to be much larger than previously thought.
Jane Wells | 4 min read
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
5 Surprising Realities of Legal Weed
5 Surprising Realities of Legal Weed

The demand for legal marijuana, which has outstripped many lofty expectations, isn't the only thing small-business owners in the pot gold rush are surprised about.
Donna Fuscaldo | 5 min read
Colorado's Legal Marijuana Business is on Fire
Colorado's Legal Marijuana Business is on Fire

This is how much revenue the state's pot industry has generated in just its first month.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
High Hopes and Blunt Truths for the $2.3 Billion Legal Marijuana Market
High Hopes and Blunt Truths for the $2.3 Billion Legal Marijuana Market

Like it or not, legal marijuana is here and the market is growing. Find out who stands to profit, what opportunities exist in this emerging market and what barriers these entrepreneurs have to overcome.
Brian Patrick Eha | 13 min read
