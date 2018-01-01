Regulations
Cannabis
State Regulators Consider Better Ways to Determine Who Controls Cannabis Business
More flexibility is needed when assessing whether leases and lending and brand licensing agreements create a controlling interest
More From This Topic
Legal Marijuana
Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market
Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
Medical Marijuana
Michigan Is Unlikely to Have Nearly Enough Medical Marijuana Dispensaries for Its Huge Market
Michigan has only seven fully licensed dispensaries for nearly 300,000 patients.
Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Navigating the Top 3 Post-Startup Challenges for Cannabis Businesses
Staying compliant with ever-shifting regulations is a real challenge in the legal marijuana business.
Cannabis
Cannabis Industry Sees Blockchain as Key to Growth While Complying With Regulations
Marijuana, for generations an outlaw product sold on a black market, could become the most transparent industry in existence.
Compliance
15 'RegTech' Investors Every Fintech Startup Needs to Know
In a parallel to the thriving fintech sector, an industry is emerging to automate complex regulatory reporting requirements.
Marijuana
Size of Colorado's Marijuana Market? Try 130 Metric Tons.
Marijuana demand in Colorado, which legalized it six months ago, is proving to be much larger than previously thought.
Marijuana
What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man
The staid, old vending machine concept is getting baked. Where? Dude, we're talking Colorado, bro, where it's legal to get stoned.
Starting a Business
5 Surprising Realities of Legal Weed
The demand for legal marijuana, which has outstripped many lofty expectations, isn't the only thing small-business owners in the pot gold rush are surprised about.
Marijuana
Colorado's Legal Marijuana Business is on Fire
This is how much revenue the state's pot industry has generated in just its first month.
Growth Strategies
High Hopes and Blunt Truths for the $2.3 Billion Legal Marijuana Market
Like it or not, legal marijuana is here and the market is growing. Find out who stands to profit, what opportunities exist in this emerging market and what barriers these entrepreneurs have to overcome.