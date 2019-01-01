My Queue

Reid Hoffman

Why Entrepreneurs Should Constantly Be Reinventing Themselves
Inspiration

Why Entrepreneurs Should Constantly Be Reinventing Themselves

Entrepreneur's editor in chief shares what's recently inspired him.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Want to Be Great? Embrace Embarrassment. Advice on Imperfection from Reid Hoffman, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg.

Want to Be Great? Embrace Embarrassment. Advice on Imperfection from Reid Hoffman, Sheryl Sandberg and Mark Zuckerberg.

Top leaders in the tech world explain why it is so imperative to launch your startup sooner, rather than later.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Smart Leaders From Survey Monkey and PayPal Explain When to Let Fires Burn

Smart Leaders From Survey Monkey and PayPal Explain When to Let Fires Burn

Knowing when to let fires burn is the difference between success and failure says billionaire entrepreneur Reid Hoffman in the latest episode of Masters of Scale.
Andrea Huspeni | 6 min read
10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

10 Truths and Tips on Scaling an Amazing Company From the 'Oracle of Silicon Valley'

LinkedIn's co-founder Reid Hoffman knows a little something about the block and tackle of growth.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
China's Tech Scene is Poised to Explode. Here's What U.S. Startups Need to Understand.

China's Tech Scene is Poised to Explode. Here's What U.S. Startups Need to Understand.

Think you're hungry and ambitious? You ain't seen nothing yet.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read

The Leadership Style You Need to Drive Your Company Culture
Masters of Scale

The Leadership Style You Need to Drive Your Company Culture

The keys to a strong company culture are not perks and benefits -- they are good leadership and employee empowerment.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
With No Budget, Hear How This Determined Founder Drove Growth and Snared Rock-Star Hires
Masters of Scale

With No Budget, Hear How This Determined Founder Drove Growth and Snared Rock-Star Hires

Want to drive projects and people? Think in systems, according to Nancy Lublin in this week's episode of Masters of Scale.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
4 Ways Tristan Walker's Success Depended on Breaking from the Pack
Masters of Scale

4 Ways Tristan Walker's Success Depended on Breaking from the Pack

In excerpts first on Entrepreneur from the Masters of Scale podcast series, the founder of Walker & Company shares when he went against the grain -- and what we can learn from it.
Andrea Huspeni | 7 min read
If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn
Masters of Scale

If You Can't Speak 'Instagram,' This Founder Thinks You'll Need to Learn

A side experiment transformed online stationery company Minted -- and has helped it understand the power of visuals for consumers.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
First on Entrepreneur: Airbnb's Brian Chesky Shares His Childhood Obsession for Design
Masters of Scale

First on Entrepreneur: Airbnb's Brian Chesky Shares His Childhood Obsession for Design

Airbnb's co-founder shares stories about his childhood passion for design.
Andrea Huspeni | 5 min read
LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: To Scale, Do Things That Don't Scale
Masters of Scale

LinkedIn's Reid Hoffman: To Scale, Do Things That Don't Scale

To kick-off the new podcast, 'Masters of Scale,' Reid Hoffman chats with the co-founder of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, on creating the perfect experience for a handful of customers.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
The Founder of LinkedIn Says Too Many of Us Are Using the Site All Wrong
Linkedin

The Founder of LinkedIn Says Too Many of Us Are Using the Site All Wrong

While it could seem natural to decline a Facebook friend request from a stranger, the dynamic on LinkedIn is much different.
Richard Feloni | 2 min read
Check Out a New Podcast Hosted by Reid Hoffman -- And Join the Conversation on Entrepreneur.com
Masters of Scale

Check Out a New Podcast Hosted by Reid Hoffman -- And Join the Conversation on Entrepreneur.com

The billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn and Greylock partner is hosting a new 10-series podcast, 'Masters of Scale', one full of ideas worth talking about.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'
Reid Hoffman

Reid Hoffman: To Successfully Grow A Business, You Must 'Expect Chaos'

He's the billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn, Greylock Partner, a mentor to many, and, starting in May, the host of a new podcast called 'Masters of Scale.' Here, Hoffman gives us an inside look at how he teaches entrepreneurs to grow successful businesses.
Andrew Leonard | 15+ min read
How to Apply For Reid Hoffman's Stanford Class on Successfully Scaling Your Startup
Reid Hoffman

How to Apply For Reid Hoffman's Stanford Class on Successfully Scaling Your Startup

Many entrepreneurs will apply. Few will make the cut. Here's the inside scoop.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read