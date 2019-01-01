There are no Videos in your queue.
Reinvention
Re-invention can be triggered externally, but must take place internally.
And she's launching a brand new social network to help other women thrive.
Staying new is one of the biggest challenges for businesses looking for longevity.
Every game-changer ever began as someone's idea. Configure your workplace to nourish your employees' little insights. The benefits can be bountiful.
Dana Pollack knew her macarons were different from others on the market. She just had to make sure her potential customers knew what set them apart.
More From This Topic
Reinvention
Most entrepreneurs have faced failure. It's how you respond to that failure that defines you.
Books
Itching for change? These books will help you make the jump.
Marketing
Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Reinvention
I graduated from medical school at 39, opened a business at 50 and wrote a book at 63. It's never too late to reinvent yourself.
Leadership
Leader-caretakers aren't prepared to navigate their people or companies through the age of disruption. To stay competitive, you must outpace change.
Disruption
Consider the big-wave surfers on Northern California's Pacific Coast. They're rarely unprepared for the biggest swells that come their way.
Failure
The upside of starting over after losing everything is your opportunity to create a fully prepared, more seasoned and much wiser version of yourself.
Reinvention
Entrepreneurship was plan B for Chicago Bears offensive lineman Tafa Jefferson.
Reinvention
Size up your change challenge, then make the needed adjustments.
Radicals & Visionaries
On this episode of 'Spartan UP!,' Morris talks about how a paralyzing accident propelled him into living life with passion.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
