Reinvention 2013

For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.
General Motors

For 100 Years, General Motors Was All About Cars. Now, It's All About People.

The big three Detroit auto maker is broadening its mission, which means the brand has to tell a new story.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Take These 25 Steps to Complete the Journey of Reinventing Yourself

Take These 25 Steps to Complete the Journey of Reinventing Yourself

People grow, circumstances change. To cope and thrive you must take stock of who you are and who you are becoming.
John Rampton | 8 min read
How Companies Reinvent Themselves to Keep Up With Their Customers

How Companies Reinvent Themselves to Keep Up With Their Customers

As kids, we all loved National Geographic magazine. Today, that brand is still thriving because it listened to what people want.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 5 min read
5 Questions to Ask Before You Reinvent Any Product

5 Questions to Ask Before You Reinvent Any Product

Exactly what is "reinvention entrepreneurship"?
Kumar Srivastava | 5 min read
The Great Reinvention: How U.S. Cities Got Their Glow Back

The Great Reinvention: How U.S. Cities Got Their Glow Back

We recap our special report on the entrepreneurial scene in the U.S, from New York and Houston to Boise and Baton Rouge, five years since the financial crisis.
Sarah Max

More From This Topic

A Snapshot of Startups in Small-Town America
Starting a Business

A Snapshot of Startups in Small-Town America

Far from the maddening crowds, and five years since the financial crisis, we look at the entrepreneurship scene in Burlington, Vt.; Chico, Calif.; Lehi, Utah; Iowa City, Iowa; and Lansing, Mich.
Sarah Max | 7 min read
A Backstage Tour of Orlando's Startups
Starting a Business

A Backstage Tour of Orlando's Startups

Florida's "happiest place on earth" may be best known for mouse ears, but you'll find startups working on everything from healthy school lunches to hybrid geothermal systems.
Sarah Max
Orlando Entrepreneurs Say Magic Is Returning
Starting a Business

Orlando Entrepreneurs Say Magic Is Returning

After suffering the double whammy of a housing crash and drop in tourism spending, Orlando's economy seems to have turned a corner.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
A Look at Indy's Innovators
Starting a Business

A Look at Indy's Innovators

Forget the jokes about corn. Indiana's capital city is quietly rolling out solutions for everything from tracking scientific data and charitable donations to juggling kids' soccer schedules.
Sarah Max
Indy's Entrepreneurs Make a Full-Court Press
Starting a Business

Indy's Entrepreneurs Make a Full-Court Press

Sure, Indianapolis is better known for basketball and car racing than entrepreneurship. But proponents say Indy is the best place to launch and grow a startup right now.
Sarah Max | 6 min read
Stepping Inside Boise's Startup Scene
Starting a Business

Stepping Inside Boise's Startup Scene

No one ever called Idaho's capital a busting metropolis. But its entrepreneurs know how to think big. Here's a look.
Sarah Max
Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City
Starting a Business

Startup Snapshot: Oklahoma City

A look at a surprising startup city, plus three other locations to keep your eye on.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Boise Attracts Startups Seeking Quality of Life
Starting a Business

Boise Attracts Startups Seeking Quality of Life

Idaho's capital doesn't have the resources of a bubble town. But sustainable growth and mountain views are drawing entrepreneurs.
Sarah Max | 5 min read
Let the Good Times Roll: Big Easy Kicks Off Entrepreneur Week
Starting a Business

Let the Good Times Roll: Big Easy Kicks Off Entrepreneur Week

There's more to New Orleans than jazz and beignets. The city, which has been luring startups with new resources, gears up for its fifth Entrepreneur Week.
Sarah Max | 4 min read
Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures
Starting a Business

Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures

Louisiana's capital city is more than just the home of Louisiana State University. Here's a look at entrepreneurs setting up shop there.
Sarah Max