There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Rejection
Taking Risks
Don't be afraid to leave your comfort zone for something that really matters to you
Rebecca Minkoff and Rosie Mercado share how they succeed through adversity and inspire women entrepreneurs.
Redefining the experience and profiting by it can turn rejection into the fuel for success.
After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
More From This Topic
Confidence
On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' a Hollywood actress shares how she uses rejection to her advantage.
Rejection
If you want to truly overcome your fear of rejection, it's not a one-off; it's an everyday practice.
Motherhood and entrepreneurship have a lot in common, meaning raising kids can do wonders in preparing you to run a business.
Motivation
Receiving a 'no' isn't the end of the road for chasing your dreams.
Failure
These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Starting a Business
As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Rejection
When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.
Apology
New research shows that apologies can have negative effects.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?