Rejection

Dealing With Rejection? Remember That Tenacity Can Help You Go Far.
Taking Risks

Dealing With Rejection? Remember That Tenacity Can Help You Go Far.

Don't be afraid to leave your comfort zone for something that really matters to you
Benjamin Gilad | 6 min read
Facing Rejection as a Female Founder

Facing Rejection as a Female Founder

Anticipate your no's
Isa Watson | 6 min read
Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Success

Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Secrets to Success

Rebecca Minkoff and Rosie Mercado share how they succeed through adversity and inspire women entrepreneurs.
Carlos Gil | 3 min read
4 Ways to Handle and Overcome Your Fear of Rejection

4 Ways to Handle and Overcome Your Fear of Rejection

Redefining the experience and profiting by it can turn rejection into the fuel for success.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game

The Topgolf Founders Fought Through Countless Rejections -- and Built America's Favorite New Game

After being shunned by investors and struggling to find their audience, a big-thinking partner helped guide these founders to viral success.
Jason Notte | 13 min read

More From This Topic

How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection
Confidence

How to Keep Your Confidence When Dealing With Rejection

On this podcast episode of 'School of Greatness,' a Hollywood actress shares how she uses rejection to her advantage.
Lewis Howes | 1 min read
5 Steps Entrepreneurs Need to Take to Overcome the Fear of Rejection
Rejection

5 Steps Entrepreneurs Need to Take to Overcome the Fear of Rejection

If you want to truly overcome your fear of rejection, it's not a one-off; it's an everyday practice.
Jesse Johnson | 8 min read
6 Reasons Moms Make the Best Entrepreneurs

6 Reasons Moms Make the Best Entrepreneurs

Motherhood and entrepreneurship have a lot in common, meaning raising kids can do wonders in preparing you to run a business.
Lisa Janvrin | 5 min read
The Key to Confronting Rejection Without Breaking Your Resolve
Motivation

The Key to Confronting Rejection Without Breaking Your Resolve

Receiving a 'no' isn't the end of the road for chasing your dreams.
Jack Canfield | 2 min read
Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders
Failure

Stories of Rejection From 8 of the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs and Leaders

These innovators share how they learned from their setbacks.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand
Starting a Business

Turning Rejection Into Triumph: How Sarah Michelle Gellar and Her Co-Founders Built a New Baking Brand

As an actor, Sarah Michelle Gellar was used to rejection and uphill battles, but co-founding her startup, Foodstirs, has been a challenge like no other.
Jason Feifer | 15+ min read
How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection
Entrepreneurs

How to Gracefully Handle and Then Make the Most of Professional Rejection

Grieve, but move on.
Melissa Dawn | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors
Rejection

This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors

When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.
Joe Keohane | 6 min read
Indiegogo Overcame the Doubters by Trusting Its Users -- and Itself
Overcoming Obstacles

Indiegogo Overcame the Doubters by Trusting Its Users -- and Itself

Indiegogo co-founder Slava Rubin explains how he handled rejection.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Why You Should Stop Saying Sorry, According to Science
Apology

Why You Should Stop Saying Sorry, According to Science

New research shows that apologies can have negative effects.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read