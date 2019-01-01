My Queue

5 Relationship-Marketing Strategies for Small Businesses to Use to Increase ROI

Most Gen Zers have never known life without the internet; they can smell inauthenticity a mile away. So polish up your customer relationships.
Greg Brooks | 8 min read
Connecting With Your Customer Is What Drives Relationship Marketing

Today's customers want a good product they connect with on an emotional level.
Daniel Newman | 4 min read