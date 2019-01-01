My Queue

'We Had a Feeling of Failure And Guilt' Says This Founder Who Shut Down Her Company and Relaunched With the Help of Her Mentor

Kelly Love needed help rebuilding her company after she and her co-founders pulled their non-toxic cleaning products from shelves. But a new acquaintance proved to be a valuable resource -- and friend.
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
Why I Replaced 99 Percent of My Team and Restarted My Startup

Cleaning house isn't the most linear path to growth, but sometimes it's a necessary step.
Stephen George | 5 min read
The Critical Components of a Successful Brand Relaunch

Many of the most successful companies in the world, from Apple to Harley-Davidson, have undergone significant brand relaunches.
Firas Kittaneh | 4 min read