Reliance Jio

A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!
News and Trends

It is needless to say that Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal's wedding was a grand affair! What's more is that brought Beyonce, Hilary Clinton and many more stalwarts in one frame!
Bhavya Kaushal | 2 min read
India's Biggest Telecom Giant is Here and Beware Jio, Airtel

After months of speculations and then pleas with the Government, we have a new biggest telecom giant with the merger of Vodafone and Idea.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Mukesh Ambani eyes Indian e-commerce & Google's AI assistant Duplex to Run Call Centers: 4 Things to Know Today

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds.
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
Check Out Reliance Jio's Latest Offering For Indian Entrepreneurs

The JioPhone and JioPhone 2 do well to serve as low-cost tools for entrepreneurs across India, so does the WhatsApp integration
Rahul R | 3 min read