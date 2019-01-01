My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Religion

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.
Branding

Oh, Lord, Why Do We Even Need to Tell You This? Religion and Branding Don't Mix.

Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
This Intense Robot Priest Can Give You Your Next Blessing

This Intense Robot Priest Can Give You Your Next Blessing

'God bless and protect you,' says the automaton.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.

How These Mormon Women Became Some of the Best Cybersecurity Hackers in the U.S.

The Brigham Young University team took second place in its first year competing at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship.
Valentina Zarya | 4 min read
The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker

The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker

The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending

How to Offer Condolences to a Co-Worker Without Unintentionally Offending

A colleague returning to work while still grieving welcomes kind words but their raw emotional state makes it easy to say the wrong thing.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Pastor Joel Osteen Reveals the 2 Words That Can Motivate You to Pursue Your Dreams
Inspiration

Pastor Joel Osteen Reveals the 2 Words That Can Motivate You to Pursue Your Dreams

'It can sound corny, but if you don't talk to yourself the right way you can talk yourself out of your dreams,' Osteen says.
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read
The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York
Apple

The Pope's Visit Could Delay New iPhone Deliveries in New York

The arrival of Pope Francis in the Big Apple could put a damper on the other big Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launch.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination
Religion

Indiana Gov. Promises to Adjust Religious Freedom Law to Clearly Ban Discrimination

After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law
Laws

Apple's Tim Cook Joins Tech CEOs in Blasting Indiana Religious Freedom Law

Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Reuters | 2 min read
Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute
Legal

Indiana Governor Signs Religious Freedom Law, Sparking Debates That Echo the Hobby Lobby Dispute

While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits
Pope Francis

Red Robin Promises Free Lenten Crab Cake Burger If Pope Francis Visits

The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
One Group Believes McDonald's Inside Churches Will Bring More Worshippers
McDonald's

One Group Believes McDonald's Inside Churches Will Bring More Worshippers

The 'McMass' project proposes an entrepreneurial way to grow church membership: Open up fast-food franchises inside.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
5 Tips for Addressing Religion During the Hiring Process
Religion

5 Tips for Addressing Religion During the Hiring Process

In the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, what do recruiting managers need to know.
Heather R. Huhman | 3 min read
How Letting Go and Connecting With Faith Saved My Business
Faith

How Letting Go and Connecting With Faith Saved My Business

We don't like to talk about faith, but it is a key component in letting go of situations we can't control.
Lindsay Broder | 8 min read
Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage
Obamacare

Supreme Court: Hobby Lobby Can't Be Forced to Buy Contraceptive Coverage

(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin | 5 min read