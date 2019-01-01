There are no Videos in your queue.
Religion
Branding
Two Canadian ice cream entrepreneurs playfully put "Jesus" in the shop name. Predictably, a lot of Christians aren't amused.
'God bless and protect you,' says the automaton.
The Brigham Young University team took second place in its first year competing at the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship.
The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
A colleague returning to work while still grieving welcomes kind words but their raw emotional state makes it easy to say the wrong thing.
Inspiration
'It can sound corny, but if you don't talk to yourself the right way you can talk yourself out of your dreams,' Osteen says.
Apple
The arrival of Pope Francis in the Big Apple could put a damper on the other big Apple's iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus launch.
Religion
After extensive criticism, Gov. Mike Pence says he now wants to pass legislation clarifying that a recent law does not permit discrimination against gays and lesbians.
Laws
Opponents of the controversial law say it could allow companies to deny services to gay people.
Legal
While supporters say the law protects small business owners' religious freedom, critics say it will allow for discrimination against gay customers and drive business out of the state.
Pope Francis
The burger chain has officially invited the pope over for lunch.
McDonald's
The 'McMass' project proposes an entrepreneurial way to grow church membership: Open up fast-food franchises inside.
Religion
In the wake of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, what do recruiting managers need to know.
Faith
We don't like to talk about faith, but it is a key component in letting go of situations we can't control.
Obamacare
(Closely-Held) corporations aren't just people, they're religious people. Supreme Court decision finds certain private companies can sidestep birth control mandate.
