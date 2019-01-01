There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Relocation
Relocation
Here are the top seven communities that will pay you to live there.
Expansion can be one of the best ways to drive growth. It is also inherently high-risk.
There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
A small-town location has financial perks. Just make sure you start recruiting early.
The Midwest is very welcoming of startups, but a lot of VCs and talent are still located on the coasts.
More From This Topic
Relocation
Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
Relocation
Everyone ends up in an intense job hunt at some point in their life, no matter what their career path is.
Moving
Have you considered that that new locale you're moving to could spell the death of your business or the start of a serious cultural shift?
Relocation
When it comes to big decisions like opening up a new location, it often helps to sweat the small stuff. Here's a quick list of questions I ended up having to ask myself when my company made the move from New York to St. Louis.
Moving
'Star Trek' introduced us to the concept of teleportation. But that's not an option when your company faces the stress of moving its location and workers.
Relocation
Want lower costs, a stronger community and a higher profile for your great idea? Quit flying over the newest startup hot spots.
Asia
Why be 'ramen-profitable' in San Francisco when you can be 'pad thai-profitable' in Chiang Mai?
business decisions
Why one entrepreneur left the bright lights, big city -- and hefty paycheck -- and took a chance in the Midwest.
Relocation
'We cannot wait for two years to see what will come out of this,' managing director of Encocam said.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?