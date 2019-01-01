My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Relocation

Cities and States That Will Pay You to Move There
Relocation

Cities and States That Will Pay You to Move There

Here are the top seven communities that will pay you to live there.
Glassdoor | 5 min read
8 Things to Consider Before You Open a Second Location

8 Things to Consider Before You Open a Second Location

Expansion can be one of the best ways to drive growth. It is also inherently high-risk.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.

Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.

There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
Amy Osmond Cook | 4 min read
Love the Boonies! 5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent for a Rural Location

Love the Boonies! 5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent for a Rural Location

A small-town location has financial perks. Just make sure you start recruiting early.
Rich Kahn | 5 min read
4 Benefits and 2 Challenges to Running a Tech Startup in the Heartland

4 Benefits and 2 Challenges to Running a Tech Startup in the Heartland

The Midwest is very welcoming of startups, but a lot of VCs and talent are still located on the coasts.
Carisa Miklusak | 7 min read

More From This Topic

5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters
Relocation

5 Factors to Weigh When Choosing Your Company's Headquarters

Don't follow the crowd and set up shop in a popular startup area. Instead, ask yourself, "Why?"
Amit Kothari and Pravina Pindoria | 7 min read
7 Things to Consider Before Relocating for a Job
Relocation

7 Things to Consider Before Relocating for a Job

Everyone ends up in an intense job hunt at some point in their life, no matter what their career path is.
Sarah Landrum | 7 min read
5 Crucial Questions You Must Ask Before Moving Your Business
Moving

5 Crucial Questions You Must Ask Before Moving Your Business

Have you considered that that new locale you're moving to could spell the death of your business or the start of a serious cultural shift?
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
6 Questions You Should Ask Before Moving Your Company to a New Location
Relocation

6 Questions You Should Ask Before Moving Your Company to a New Location

When it comes to big decisions like opening up a new location, it often helps to sweat the small stuff. Here's a quick list of questions I ended up having to ask myself when my company made the move from New York to St. Louis.
Remy Bernstein | 6 min read
How to Move Your Employees in a Way that Shows You Care
Moving

How to Move Your Employees in a Way that Shows You Care

'Star Trek' introduced us to the concept of teleportation. But that's not an option when your company faces the stress of moving its location and workers.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup
Relocation

4 Tips for Launching a Successful Midwestern Startup

Want lower costs, a stronger community and a higher profile for your great idea? Quit flying over the newest startup hot spots.
Jason Barbour | 6 min read
5 Reasons Early-Stage Startups Should Relocate to Asia
Asia

5 Reasons Early-Stage Startups Should Relocate to Asia

Why be 'ramen-profitable' in San Francisco when you can be 'pad thai-profitable' in Chiang Mai?
Michael Park | 8 min read
What Happened When I Broke the Rules of Entrepreneurship
business decisions

What Happened When I Broke the Rules of Entrepreneurship

Why one entrepreneur left the bright lights, big city -- and hefty paycheck -- and took a chance in the Midwest.
Zac Carman | 7 min read
As Britain Turns Inward, One Company Isn't Waiting Around
Relocation

As Britain Turns Inward, One Company Isn't Waiting Around

'We cannot wait for two years to see what will come out of this,' managing director of Encocam said.
Reuters | 6 min read
Basket Manufacturer Longaberger's Is Leaving Its Basket-Shaped Headquarters Behind
Family Businesses

Basket Manufacturer Longaberger's Is Leaving Its Basket-Shaped Headquarters Behind

Now's the chance to get ahold of the ultimate collectable.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read