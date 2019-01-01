My Queue

René Lomelí

Podcast Entrepreneur #8: ¿Qué buscan las aceleradoras para darle dinero a tu proyecto?
Podcast Entrepreneur

René Lomelí, director de operaciones de 500 Startups, ha apoyado a más de 100 startups en su proceso de escalar. Él sabe lo que buscan las aceleradoras de un proyecto y lo revela en nuestro octavo podcast. No te lo pierdas.
Yanin Alfaro | 2 min read