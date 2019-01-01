My Queue

Renewable Energy

Energy

The increasing demand for electric vehicles, air conditioning and renewable energy are all helping to shape the future.
Daniel Saunders | 5 min read
Garbage In, Energy Out: Synova Power Turns Waste Into Electricity

Plastic waste is a major threat to ocean health but instead of dumping it, it could be a good and cheap fuel for the technology Synova has developed.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 7 min read
Alaska Is Offering Entrepreneurs a Huge Renewable Energy Opportunity

The widely scattered residents of the largest state are looking for alternatives to reduce their onerous energy costs.
Michael Houlihan & Bonnie Harvey | 4 min read
This Millennial's Company Has an Important Global Impact -- While Saving Customers a Ton of Money

Meet Walid Halty, the millennial who is trying to save the world's energy crisis.
David Meltzer | 9 min read
This Entrepreneur Is Playfully Revolutionizing Renewable Energy

Jessica Matthews's renewable energy startup turns soccer balls and sidewalks into power sources.
Kira Halevy | 3 min read

You Could Fly to France on Solar Powered Plane Then Drive on a Solar Panel Road
Solar Energy

See how solar power is making a major impact all over the world.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Here's Why Solar Entrepreneurs Don't Go Off the Grid
Energy

The surging growth of renewable energy is creating amazing opportunities for producing, buying and trading clean electricity.
Jacob Bayer | 6 min read
Elon Musk: A Carbon Tax Is the Only Way to End World's Dependence on Fossil Fuels
Elon Musk

The tech entrepreneur appealed to a younger audience at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.
Kirsten Korosec | 5 min read
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech
Clean Energy

Some of the world's richest entrepreneurs are pledging billions of dollars to invest in clean energy technologies.
Reuters | 4 min read