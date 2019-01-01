My Queue

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork
News and Trends

Rent the Runway Partners With WeWork

Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
Venturer | 1 min read
Rent the Runway's New Office Space Reminds Employees 'Everyone Deserves a Cinderella Experience'

Rent the Runway's New Office Space Reminds Employees 'Everyone Deserves a Cinderella Experience'

The newly renovated Manhattan headquarters is made for work but built like a fashionista fairy tale.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
Why the Entrepreneur Behind Rent the Runway Decided to Launch Her New Company Through Walmart's Incubator

Why the Entrepreneur Behind Rent the Runway Decided to Launch Her New Company Through Walmart's Incubator

Jetblack, which just emerged out of stealth as the first company to go through Walmart's Store No. 8 incubator, is a text message-based personal concierge service.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos's 10,000-Year Clock Is Revealed

Jeff Bezos's 10,000-Year Clock Is Revealed

Plus, Fox News is creating its own streaming service and Rent The Runway launches a bridal service.
Venturer | 1 min read
Rent the Runway's New Store Is Set Up to Be Your 'Dream Closet'

Rent the Runway's New Store Is Set Up to Be Your 'Dream Closet'

We visited the revamped designer dress rental store in New York City that combines tech and fashion.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read

More From This Topic

What's Sparking the Mass Exodus at Rent the Runway?
Rent the Runway

What's Sparking the Mass Exodus at Rent the Runway?

In the last 10 months, the popular dress-rental startup has lost seven top executives.
Daniel Roberts | 10 min read
Rent the Runway Just Launched a Competition and Mentorship Program for Women Entrepreneurs
Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Just Launched a Competition and Mentorship Program for Women Entrepreneurs

The women-led fashion tech company is partnering with UBS Americas to educate and empower women business owners.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Why These Ecommerce Front-Runners Are Building Brick and Mortar Stores
Ecommerce

Why These Ecommerce Front-Runners Are Building Brick and Mortar Stores

Rent the Runway, Bonobos and Birchbox all found success in being online-only and are now expanding offline. Their founders say there are benefits to having a foot in both courts at once.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read