Rent the Runway
News and Trends
Plus, eBay launches Instant Selling, a service that helps users sell their old smartphones, and the customizable glasses brand for kids Pair Eyewear announces the close of a $1 million seed round.
The newly renovated Manhattan headquarters is made for work but built like a fashionista fairy tale.
Jetblack, which just emerged out of stealth as the first company to go through Walmart's Store No. 8 incubator, is a text message-based personal concierge service.
Plus, Fox News is creating its own streaming service and Rent The Runway launches a bridal service.
We visited the revamped designer dress rental store in New York City that combines tech and fashion.
More From This Topic
Rent the Runway
In the last 10 months, the popular dress-rental startup has lost seven top executives.
Rent the Runway
The women-led fashion tech company is partnering with UBS Americas to educate and empower women business owners.
Ecommerce
Rent the Runway, Bonobos and Birchbox all found success in being online-only and are now expanding offline. Their founders say there are benefits to having a foot in both courts at once.
