My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rental businesses

There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a DIY Landlord
Real Estate

There's Never Been a Better Time to Be a DIY Landlord

Property rental business offers great benefits if you're smart about it.
Joe Edgar | 4 min read
How Much Could You Make on Airbnb? This Calculator Will Tell You.

How Much Could You Make on Airbnb? This Calculator Will Tell You.

Who can say no to a little extra money every once in a while?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Do I Need an LLC for My Rental Property?

Do I Need an LLC for My Rental Property?

More specifically, do I need one LLC for each rental property, or one LLC for all of my properties?
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Rent the Runway's New Store Is Set Up to Be Your 'Dream Closet'

Rent the Runway's New Store Is Set Up to Be Your 'Dream Closet'

We visited the revamped designer dress rental store in New York City that combines tech and fashion.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Airbnb and New York Are in Talks to Resolve Rental Law Lawsuit

Airbnb and New York Are in Talks to Resolve Rental Law Lawsuit

The lawsuit came amid ongoing clashes between the online lodging service and local public officials seeking to minimize the impact of short-term rentals.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

San Francisco Lawsuit and New York Law Highlight Global Risks for Airbnb
Airbnb

San Francisco Lawsuit and New York Law Highlight Global Risks for Airbnb

In eight years of torrid growth, the company has often clashed with local public officials seeking to minimize the impact of short-term rentals on neighborhoods.
Reuters | 6 min read
Looking for the Perfect Tenant? Seek out These 6 Traits!
rental agreements

Looking for the Perfect Tenant? Seek out These 6 Traits!

High on the list are an ability to pay on time and a positive outlook for job stability.
Brandon Turner | 5 min read
With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers
Ridesharing Apps

With New Partnership, GM to Offer Cheap Car Rentals to Lyft Drivers

The service will first rollout in Chicago.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Business Travelers Are Now Using Uber More Than Rental Cars
Business Travel

Business Travelers Are Now Using Uber More Than Rental Cars

Uber rides made up 41 percent of expensed rides during the quarter, while rental cars made up only 39 percent.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Men's Warehouse Founder George Zimmer Wants to Change How You Rent a Tux
Ecommerce

Men's Warehouse Founder George Zimmer Wants to Change How You Rent a Tux

Since exiting Men's Warehouse, Zimmer has launched two startups, Generation Tux and zTailors.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups
You've Arrived

Fake It 'Til You Make It with These 5 Luxe Rental Startups

You're not a mogul yet. But you can act like one when you need to.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Sailo Wants to Be Your Airbnb for Yachting
Sharing Economy

Sailo Wants to Be Your Airbnb for Yachting

This new startup connects boat owners with renters.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup
Luxury Brands

Time Waits for No Man With This Watch-Rental Startup

Eleven James has applied a membership model to luxury timepieces, and found success a year in.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
New Apps for Renters May Keep Lax Landlords in Line
Apps

New Apps for Renters May Keep Lax Landlords in Line

These new apps are part of a trend toward making new technologies available to U.S. renters.
Reuters | 3 min read
Airbnb 'Squatter' Nightmare: Does the Sharing Economy Need a Security Overhaul?
Legal

Airbnb 'Squatter' Nightmare: Does the Sharing Economy Need a Security Overhaul?

The case of an Airbnb guest who overstayed his welcome and now is a legal tenant raises critical questions about what the home-rental platform can do to protect its hosts.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read