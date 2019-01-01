My Queue

Rental Property

If Business Is Booming, Why Is Main Street America Still Full of Empty Storefronts?
Real Estate

Whether or not you have a retail store, you've seen the problem: Storefronts are shuttered on streets nationwide. And when one store closes, others will follow. How do we fix it?
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
3 Simple Steps to Turn Your Rental Into a Vacationer's Favorite Memory

The rental entrepreneur is selling a wonderful short-term experience. But to get the booking requires an eye for beauty, an ear for storytelling and a head for promotion.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
15 Property Management Tips for Entrepreneurs Seeking Passive Income From Real Estate

Purchasing real estate for investment income is a sound strategy, if you stay on top of your property.
R.L. Adams | 13 min read
Buy a Rental Property Before Year-End: Why and How

Entrepreneurs should consider rental real estate as an important part of their portfolio.
Mark J. Kohler | 8 min read