My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

reorganization

How to Do a Reorganization the Right Way
reorganization

How to Do a Reorganization the Right Way

If done right, your company will function more effectively and be aligned to win.
Elad Gil | 6 min read
5 Tips to Consider When Designing (or Redesigning) Your Organizational Structure

5 Tips to Consider When Designing (or Redesigning) Your Organizational Structure

Reorganization is not a one-time undertaking but an ongoing process that must be revisited throughout the life of any business
Bill Boebel | 6 min read
Why Self-Organization Is the Future of Software Development

Why Self-Organization Is the Future of Software Development

It's the death of bureaucracy and the fastest way to build the engineering team you've always wanted.
Josiah Humphrey | 6 min read
What Google's Reorg Means: Weekly News

What Google's Reorg Means: Weekly News

Plus: Airbnb's growth is a pain point for high-end hotels in Paris.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read