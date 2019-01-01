My Queue

repatriation

As Trump Rolls On, Fixing Tax Loopholes Is a Clear Priority
Tax Policy

As Trump Rolls On, Fixing Tax Loopholes Is a Clear Priority

Donald Trump used Super Tuesday to highlight his plans to repatriate overseas profits and compel American companies to stay put.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read