Repeat customers

Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers
Customer Loyalty

Nobody will buy from you unless they trust you, but once they trust you they will buy again.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
The 3 "R's" That Reveal the Quality of Your Product

Your customers are the key. From them will you receive the recognition, repeat sales and referrals that will make your company a success.
Suhaib Mohammed | 5 min read
Steal These 4 Proven Customer-Retention Strategies

Top ecommerce businesses thrive because they successfully cultivate repeat clients
Syed Balkhi | 4 min read
Capturing Repeat Customers Is the Magic of Growth Hacking

Companies like Amazon and Twitter have mastered the art of paying attention to the consumers already at hand.
Ryan Holiday | 8 min read
3 Keys to Providing Great Customer Service

A great product is the necessary start but listening to customers and responding is how companies flourish.
Melanie Perkins | 3 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways to Use Big Data to Drive Repeat Sales
Customer Research

Examine patterns in customers' behavior to score purchases from them once again.
Lisbeth McNabb | 4 min read
Seven Ways to Make Your Customers Love You
Starting a Business

With so much emphasis placed on finding customers today, business owners often lose sight of keeping the ones they have. Here are a few surefire ways to stem those losses.
Brad Sugars | 4 min read
How Your Business Can Build Customer Loyalty -- and Profits
Marketing

Better customer service can cultivate a more profitable business. Here are a few tips for building customer loyalty.
Carol Tice
Four Simple Ways to Find Customers
Starting a Business

For new business owners, finding customers is job No. 1. Here's how to get the job done.
Brad Sugars | 4 min read