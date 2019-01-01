There are no Videos in your queue.
Reporters
Public relations isn't just for mega-brands: Small firms can build a following too, by substituting elbow grease for budget.
There is a tiny number of very famous entrepreneurs everybody wants to interview and a very large number nobody has heard of.
You can maximize exposure by promoting your media coverage by following these four steps.
'I'll pay you to write' it is an absolute no-no when it comes to talking with a reporter.
The are many more ways to approach the media than with the zillionth press release they will receive that afternoon.
Why pay for an ad when you can get immediate, widely read coverage in the media?
The top spot on CareerCast.com's list goes to a profession close to our hearts.
You can't buy publicity as valuable as a favorable media interview. Make it easy for reporters and they'll call you again.
From researching to practicing, here are six interview tips.
With the holiday season in full swing, here are a few pitching behaviors on reporters' wish lists.
That product unveiling you think is so thrilling is just more spam to the reporters you want to pay attention.
Without the right marketing and publicity efforts, target audiences may never learn about products and services companies are offering.
You did the outreach. Now what do you do when someone responds?
Trying to generate attention for your company among reporters? It's not as easy as writing a pitch and pressing send.
