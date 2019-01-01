My Queue

Republicans

Peter Thiel

His support of Trump has been both a source of curiosity and the butt of jokes in Silicon Valley.
Reuters | 3 min read
Sources familiar with the matter told Politico that the iPhone maker will not contribute technology or cash to the GOP confab in Cleveland.
Javier E. David | 1 min read
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer ruled that the administration cannot spend billions of dollars in federal funds to provide subsidies under Obamacare to private insurers without the approval of Congress.
Reuters | 4 min read
The political class's criticism about setbacks in the work of Trump, Fiorina and Carson is wrong and misguided.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
From Jeb Bush's guacamole bowl to Hillary Clinton's pantsuit t-shirt, the candidates are selling some surprising things to raise money.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Elections

Republicans swept into office, and so did some big names from the corporate world.
Ben Geier | 2 min read
Finance

Maintaining an alliance with small-business owners is in the best interests of big-business leaders. Instead, there is a fight brewing.
Scott Shane | 4 min read